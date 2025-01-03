SLO PD Seeking Info on Juveniles Responsible For Windshield Damage 01.03.2025

On December 20th at around 6:30 pm, the San Luis Obispo police department received a report of a rock being thrown from the train overpass on Tank Farm road, which damaged the windshield of a vehicle. The driver inside was unharmed.

Now, earlier this week, the police department took to social media in a post, asking the public for any information on the identity of the perpetrators.

The post says they were likely juveniles, heard laughing about the damage from the overpass before walking south bound on Morning Glory way.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Koznek at (805) 594 – 8005.