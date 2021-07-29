Fishing Boat Sinks in Morro Bay 7.29.2021

A derelict fishing board sinks in Morro Bay harbor over the weekend. The fishing boat had been moored in the harbor for decades.

The Lady Maxine sank overnight Sunday. The masts were protruding above water, but the hull was on the sandy bottom of the bay.

The owner was reportedly semi-homeless.

The boat had not been used for commercial fishing for about 15 years.

The owner was not on board when it sunk Sunday night.

Morro Bay officials call it a derelict boat. The owner reportedly lived on the boat part time.