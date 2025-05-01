Five Cities in So County Instructed to Boil Water Before Drinking 5.01.2025

Residents for Five Cities in south county: Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, and the San Miguelito Water Company are on a boil notice through the weekend.

The notice advises residents in these areas to boil their water before drinking it, using it for food preparation, brushing teeth, or other needs.

The county says this is due to recent sampling efforts finding that the water in these areas have failed to meet bacterial sampling requirements.

The county will continue attempting to identify the contributing cause.