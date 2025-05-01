Food Truck Applications Open For Paso 4th of July Celebration 5.01.2025

The city of Paso Robles announced they are accepting applications for food vendors for its fourth of July celebration.

Thousands of attendees are expected at Barney Schwartz park, with the city citing that around 10,000 attendees came to the 2024 event.

The city says they are looking for around 10 food trucks or mobile food vendors to be on site, 2 pm to 10 pm. Freda Berman, public works director, said they will waive permit fees and not be asking for any sort of commission.

Applications are due before May 26, 2025, and can be found at: prcity.com/july4.