Flights to San Diego 1.07.2020

Beginning today, airline travel connects San Luis Obispo and San Diego.

Alaska Airlines will conduct flights to serve college students, tourists and business people. The flights leave San Luis at 2:10 each afternoon, and arrive in San Siego at 3:17.

Flights to San Luis Obispo leave San Diego at 12:15 in the afternoon and arrive in San Luis at 1:27.

The flights offered on a 76-passenger Embraer Jet, flown by Alaska Sky West. The costs range from about $150 to $400, depending on the day of the week.