The California mid-state fair announced that Flo Rida is scheduled to perform as part of the Michelob Ultra concert series Wednesday, July 16th at 7:30 pm.

Flo Rida is a hip-hop global sensation, known for high energy performances and infectious beats. He has three number 1 hits and eleven top 10 singles. His hit singles include “Low,” “Right Round,” “Whistle,” “My House,” “Good Feeling” and more.

Tickets for Flo Rida will go on sale Friday, February 28th on the fair’s official website at 10 am.