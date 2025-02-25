Opening Ceremony For Sunrise Villas Apartments in Paso Robles 2.25.2025

A grand opening ceremony for the new Sunrise Villas housing development in Paso Robles will take place at the community building, 1600 Fontana road, March 18th at 4 pm.

Sunrise Villas is a 69-unit, affordable rental and family housing development, which the city says seek to address the critical need for affordable housing options for families and individuals in the community.

This project is part of the partnership between the city of Paso Robles & the Olsen 212 Master Developer.

It is the first phase to be completed for the 1,293 unit vindeo specific plan project being developed by the Olsen 212 Group.