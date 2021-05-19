Flores Trial 5.19.2021

Paul Flores appeared in San Luis Obispo superior court Monday via Zoom. It was a routine deliberation to set a date for a preliminary hearing in July. That preliminary hearing may last for two weeks or more.

Paul Flores father also appeared in court via Zoom. 80-year-old Ruben Flores was actually in his attorney’s office.

Paul Flores is accused in the disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart. He is charged with murder in the case.

His father is accused of being an accessory. Ruben Flores is accused of helping his son hide Kristin Smart’s body.

Her remains have not been located.