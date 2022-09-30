Food and Farm News 09.30.2022

The California State Board of Food and Agriculture will hear updates and discuss issues related to the state’s water supply strategy at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday. In addition, the board will hear from recent federal grant recipients on climate-smart commodity programs that will be implemented in the state.

The meeting will also include a presentation by the University of Michigan on climate change, aridification and California.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 4th, from 10:00 – 2:00 at the California Department of Food and Agriculture in Sacramento.