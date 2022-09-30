Other Stories This Friday 09.30.2022

The CHP identifies the Los Osos man who was killed in a fatal crash on highway 41 early Monday. He’s 20-year-old Justin William West of Los Osos. His car rolled when it left highway 41 south of Bear Ridge road, past Cerro Alto campground between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

A body found in a field near highway 101 and Los Osos Valley road. Only a short distance from the Prado Homeless Center. No identity.

The city of Temecula gives up its attempt to ban abortion in the city. Tuesday night, the council votes 4-1 against including an anti-abortion resolution on a future council agenda. Councilwoman Jessica Alexander cast the lone dissenting vote. She says she wanted a resolution to declare the town a sanctuary city for Temecula’s unborn.

A college student buys, for $75, an illuminated manuscript page from a 700-year-old prayer book he’d studied in class. He recognized it and emailed his professor, who contacted an expert. The prayer book page from the 13th century is worth about $10,000. He says he’s not selling it. Says it’s not about the money, it’s about preserving it. The page was once owned by William Randolph Hearst.