Former All-Female Gym Owner Sentenced to Jail 01.31.2024

The San Luis Obispo county superior court has sentenced the former owner of CCC Fitness, Cole Corrigan, to 364 days in county jail and probation.

The case began several months ago when a customer at his gym found a hidden GoPro camera in the gym’s bathroom. While initially denying the accusations, Corrigan has pleaded guilty to the hidden camera charges, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Corrigan began serving his sentence last month, and is now prohibited from contacting either of the two victims for ten years. After serving his time in jail, he will be on probation for another two years. If he violates any part of his plea agreement, he could see another three years in state prison.