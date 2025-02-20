Former Cal Poly Res Advisor Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison For Sex Assault 2.20.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced that a resident advisor for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 26-year-old Alexis Alejandro, has been sentenced to state prison for 7 years 4 months.

Alejandro pled guilty to assault with intent to commit a sex offense and first-degree burglary. According to the DA’s office, on September 7, 2024, a female student woke up at around 3 am to find then-resident advisor Alejandro inside of her darkened room. The victim screamed, and Alejandro attempted to put his hand on her face to keep her quiet, and later fled.

Cal Poly police discovered Alejandro gained access to her dorm room using a master key accessible to Cal Poly resident advisors.

Alejandro is required to register as a sex offender for life.