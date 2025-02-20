Paso Recreation Services Hosting a Free Community Garden Workshop 2.20.2025

Uptown Family Park Free Garden Workshop Press Release

The Paso Robles recreation department announced they will be holding a free community garden workshop Sunday, March 1st from 10 to 11 am.

The workshop will take place at the Uptown Family Park community garden, 641 36th street. No registration is required.

In this free workshop, attendees will learn about California native plants, composting, beneficial garden insects, and winter vegetable and cutting flower planting cycles.

The workshop, according to the release by the city of Paso Robles, will be first in a series of recurring events that will showcase the community garden’s transformation throughout the seasons.