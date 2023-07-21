Former Cal Poly ROTC Chair Will Face Court Martial 07.21.2023

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office filed a motion asking the court to dismiss criminal charges against Army Lt. Colonel Jacob Sweatland, former head of the Cal Poly ROTC Unit.

Lt. Col. Sweatland will face a court-martial by the US Army under the uniform code of military justice instead. Sweatland was arrested in September of 2022 after a teenage girl found a spy camera in a dressing room at Pacsun. Sweatland arrived at the store to retrieve the camera, which appeared as a key fob, and fled on foot after noticing officers.

Sweatland was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors a month later: resisting a peace officer and invasion of privacy. The US Army temporarily moved Sweatland from his post at Cal Poly shortly after his arrest.

District attorney Dan Dow said: “We have confidence that the US Army will obtain an appropriate resolution that appropriately addresses the significant of harm caused by his actions.”