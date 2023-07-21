New Consul of Mexico in Oxnard Visits SLO 07.21.2023

Newly appointed Mexican consulate in Oxnard, Consul Ricardo Santana Velazquez gathered with leaders from across the central coast at the San Luis Obispo county office of education.

The Latino outreach council hosted the event, inviting representatives from San Luis Obispo county. Consul Santana Velazquez was appointed on July 1st, 2023. Issues discussed in the gathering were the need for mixteco translators, and a desire to see more pop-up consulates in the county of San Luis Obispo each year.

The Mexican consulate in Oxnard provides assistance with passports, voter registration cards, health, education, and financial services to Mexican citizens who are residing in the United States.