Paso Receives ECHO 3rd Qtr Rpt & Reconvenes Ad Hoc Committee 07.21.2023

The El Camino Homeless Organization, otherwise known as ECHO, filed its third quarter report to the Paso Robles city council in its most recent meeting.

The report details the basics of ECHO’s funding and spending, the number of individuals who have enrolled in its 90 day program, the services provided, and other statistics for the council. ECHO files these reports to receive quarterly funding of 55 thousand 500 dollars, as part of its agreement with the city of Paso Robles in August of 2022.

In its most recent meeting, however, city staff recommended council reconvene the Ad Hoc committee to discuss ECHO’s provided services, and potentially reconsider ECHO’s funding request. This is in light of a change in the service model ECHO provides. City council members unanimously voted to receive and file the third quarter report, expressing a desire to discuss ECHO’s future, concerned that the phasing out of overnight beds will lead to further unhoused residents in the downtown area. Mayor Martin then made a motion to reconvene the Ad Hoc committee.