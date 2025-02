In celebration of its 84th birthday, and the Army’s 250th birthday, Fort Hunter Liggett will be holding a band concert tonight at 5 pm.

Tonight’s performance is free to attend, featuring Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band at Fort Hunter Liggett’s historic hacienda.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase at the event, and all bags will be checked.