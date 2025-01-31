PRHS Choir to Peform at Carnegie Hall, New York City 1.31.2025

Press Release 01-30-25 PRHS Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall

The Paso Robles school district announced that PRHS choir has received an invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City this April.

This is an incredible opportunity for the students, performing alongside the New England symphonic ensemble and distinguished soloists. This invitation comes from Dr. Scott Glysson, director of choral activities at Cal Poly, and Bradley Miller, director of choral activities at Regis University. They will be the maestros for the performance on April 6th.

PRHS choir has received generous donations from the community to help make this performance possible, and they are incredibly grateful for the support of the community.

On February 2nd, the choir will partner with the Backyard on Thirteenth to feature live music by Take Three to help raise the remaining expenses needed for the trip to Carnegie Hall.