Four Arrested in SLO For Operating Drug House 5.01.2025

San Luis Obispo police arrested four residents of the city late March for operating a drug house.

A release by the department says detectives served a search warrant on Santa Rosa street near the Meincke intersection. One of the occupants, 38-year-old Shane Reed Parker, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance for sale.

The search warrant continued at a property on the 800 block of Murray avenue, the department says. There, they located 50 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of fentanyl, brass knuckles, scales, plastic baggies, cash, and two jars of a liquid used to produce hallucinogens.

Three other residents on the property were arrested: 45-year-old William Phelps, 40-year-old Shannon Sanda, and 39-year-old Evan Dyer.