Grazing Herds Returning to Salinas River 5.01.2025

Press Release Grazing and Revegetating The Salinas River 2025

Herds of goats and sheep will return to the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles starting Friday, May 2nd.

The city of Paso Robles announced grazing is an approved method of reducing wildfire risk, first implemented in 2021. City fire officials say they continue to see positive impacts of grazing in reducing fire threats to the community.

Herd grazing will begin at Larry Moore Park, and progress north, while a second herd will start north of highway 46, and move south. The city says grazing operations are expected to be completed on or before June 10, 2025.

Portions of the walking path between 13th street and Larry Moore Park will also be closed periodically through grazing periods.