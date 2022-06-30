Fourth of July Activities 06.30.2022

Have you made plans for the fourth of July?

Lots going on Monday in the north county.

The Pancake Breakfast at the Templeton fire station precedes the fourth of July parade. The parade runs through Templeton beginning at ten.

Atascadero will hold its annual 4th of July Music Festival at the lake park bandstand from 4-8 Monday afternoon and evening.

And fireworks Monday night at Barney Schwartz park in Paso Robles. That runs from two Monday afternoon until ten at night. Lots of activities for kids and it’s free.

Should be a lot to do in the north county on the 4th of July.

We’ll have more information for you tomorrow and Monday morning here on KPRL.