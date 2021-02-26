Morro Bay RV Camp 2.26.2021

If you have an RV, you may drive to Morro Bay and camp near the waterfront.

A pilot program is allowing recreational vehicles to camp near the waterfront in Morro Bay. There are four designated locations. 23-25 RV parking spaces are available.

All of the camping sites are close to the beach. Each has a good view of Morro rock and the former power plant.

Revenue from the RV camping will go to pay for maintenance of docks, restrooms and walkways, and pay for the cost of the maintenance custodian, who goes by the name, Senor Mysterioso.

The program will run through the summer and then city officials will review and analyze it.

City officials say RV camping is needed in the city of Morro Bay.