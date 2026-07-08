Free Chipping Days For Paso Robles Residents 07.08.2026

Free Chipping Days 2026 Press Release

Paso Fire and emergency services is encouraging eligible residents to take advantage of free chipping days offered by the San Luis Obispo fire safe council in September.

The program will help residents clean up their properties, and create more defensible spaces to improve wildfire resilience. Reducing excess vegetation around homes is an effective way for residents to help protect their property.

Residents must be located within high fire hazard severity zones in Paso Robles, and register online in advance at: chipperday.com/slofsc.

For more information, residents can contact Paso Robles Fire and emergency services.