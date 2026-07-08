PRJUSD Hosting Job Fair Expo 07.08.2026

07.7.26 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to Host Job Fair Expo on July 13

The Paso Robles joint unified school district will be holding a Job Fair Expo on Monday, July 13th to connect applicants with a variety of impactful, classified support positions essential for the coming school year.

The expo will take place from 10 am to 2 pm in the district board room, 800 Niblick road. Positions include para-educators, bus drivers, food service workers, playground supervisors, clerical staff, and other support positions for the 2026 – 27 school year. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the available positions, ask questions, and receive assistance in the application process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a current resume to the expo, and review current openings in advance through the school district’s online portal.