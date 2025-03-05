Free Clean Slate Clinic Being Held in March For SLO County 3.05.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced they are hosting the 4th Clean Slate Clinic for San Luis Obispo county on Friday, March 21st from 10 am to 4 pm.

This clinic assists those who qualify with criminal record expungement, felony reduction, and arrest record sealing. The DA’s office says this can be a significant barrier to reentry for employment with background checks.

Nearly 1 in every 8 Californians with a criminal record is potentially eligible to obtain a full criminal record expungement, the DA’s office says.

The clinic will take place at the SLO county law library, 1050 Monterey street in San Luis Obispo.