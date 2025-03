K9 Release (2025) PDF

A new member has joined the ranks of the Paso Robles K9 unit patrol force: police K9 “Griff.”

The police department says Griff is a 15-month-old German shepherd, imported from Serbia, and has been trained for handler protection, apprehension, searching, and narcotics detection.

Griff’s first day on duty will be Friday, March 7th at 4 pm. Officer Stephen Lugo has been selected to be Griff’s handler, the department says.