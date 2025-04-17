Friends of Charles Paddock Zoo Accepting Applications For Board Members 4.17.2025

Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo has announced they are taking applications for new board members.

Terms will begin July 2025. The board has been led by Rachell Rickhard and Dr. Steve Robinson the past two years, serving as the 501c3 partner of the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo says they are looking for members who care about the future of the zoo and animal conservation.

You can request an application by emailing the board’s president-elect: [email protected].

The application process closes May 9th.