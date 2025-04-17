City of Paso Robles Seeking Sponsors For 4th of July Celebration 4.17.2025

The city of Paso Robles, in cooperation with Travel Paso, has announced the 4th of July Celebration will return to Barney Schwartz park this year.

The city is also seeking local businesses and organizations to become sponsors for the event. Sponsorship opportunities will range from monetary donations to in-kind contributions of goods and services.

Sponsors receive support and recognition through various channels, according to the city. These include social media, event flyers and signage, and access to an exclusive VIP/sponsor zone that includes reserved parking, food, and beverages.

This year’s fourth of July celebration promises fun for the entire family with a live band, local food vendors, a fun zone, bounce houses, and the spectacular fireworks to cap off the night.

You can visit: prcity.com/july4, or contact Freda Berman for more information on becoming a sponsor.