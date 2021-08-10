Garcia Arrested in SLO 8.10.2021

San Luis police arrest a man on weapons and drug charges after a road rage incident during which the suspect pulled a gun on another driver. Atxulivan Garcia of San Luis arrested on suspicion of several charges, as well as possessing drugs and firearms. He was also charged with five unrelated traffic warrants.

On July 24th, police received a report from a driver that another driver had cut him off several times before pointing a handgun at him. The victim provided police with the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.

Searching Garcia’s home, police found several weapons including a “ghost” glock-style handgun with a 30-round magazine, and a “ghost” AR-15 style short barrel rifle with a high capacity magazine. Ghost guns are assembled from pieces that can be purchased legally. They don’t have serial numbers.

Garcia was arrested on numerous drug and fire arms charges.

He’s being held in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.