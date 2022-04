How much are you paying to fill up your car with gasoline? The president believes a step he is taking will reduce that price.

President ordering yesterday the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. This depletion will continue for six months. Analysts say the move may reduce the cost of gas from 10-35 cents per gallon.

It will also reduce the inventory of petroleum stored in the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for national emergencies.