Child Molester Caught 04.01.2022

A San Luis Obispo county child molester trying to leave the country was arrested at LAX yesterday before he could board a flight to South America.

36- year-old Daniel Ramirez-Gutierrez arrested at the Los Angeles airport yesterday. He’s a resident of San Luis Obispo county.

The mother of an 11-year-old girl says the abuse has been going on for more than five years. Ramirez-Gutierrez is the girl’s stepfather.

Officials with the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department were able to track Ramirez-Gutierrez to LAX with the help from the US Department of Homeland Security.

He was arrested and transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail where he was booked on a variety of charges.