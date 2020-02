San Luis Obispo county again had the highest average prices in the nation yesterday. A tank of gas in the county cost an average of $3.68 per gallon yesterday. That’s more than $3.61 average in Hawaii. $3.58 in Santa Barbara and $3.56 in San Francisco. The average in the US is $2.45.

In July of last year, San Luis Obispo county’s average gas cost $3.91 per gallon. That was the more expensive than San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.