SLO County Sheriff’s Bust 5.27.2021

The SLO county sheriff’s department reporting a drug bust which occurred a couple weeks ago in Templeton.

The special operations unit detectives working with the probation department and homeland security investigation special agents, served a search warrant on a home in the 50 block of Brewer street in Templeton.

They found a lot of drugs. Five ounces of methamphetamine, 8.5 ounces of heroin, counterfeit M30 pills with fentanyl and $10 thousand dollars in cash. They also found four fire arms, including one which was stolen out of Templeton.

They arrested 35-year-old Domingo Guerrero Jr.

The county sheriff’s department reports that 53 drug related deaths occurred in the county in 2019. And that jumped to 88 in 2020.

So far, there have been 17 drug related deaths. 10 of which involved fentanyl.