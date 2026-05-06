Paso Robles City Council Holding Special Meeting Tonight on Vision Statement 05.06.2026

The Paso Robles city council will be holding a special meeting this evening at 6.

Tonight’s special meeting is to review the city council vision statement, and desired outcomes and goals. “The establishment of clear goals is a foundational component of the city’s strategic planning framework,” ensuring a coordinated approach among its staff.

As a result of previous goal setting workshops, the city’s draft vision statement is “we envision a welcoming and thriving community with a diverse economy and quality jobs that empower every generation to build their future here in Paso Robles.” The full document also outlines the city’s goals and initiatives, including facilities, transportation, infrastructure, public safety, housing and homelessness, economic development, efficient & effective governance, and cultural, recreation, and open spaces.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in the Norris room at Centennial park in person, or watch online.