Golden Gate Bridge 5.17.2021

The Golden Gate bridge is making a strange humming noise and engineers are trying to figure out how to stop it.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that the bridge started emanating a loud hum following a retrofit last year. The retrofit fixed sidewalk safety railing on its western side. Crews replaced some 12,000 wide slats with narrower ones, to give the bridge a slimmer profile and make it safer in high winds.

But as they improved safety, the noise grew stronger, as gusts whipped through the new slats. The 83-year-old bridge is emanating a loud hum which motorists say they can hear in their cars as they travel over the Golden Gate.