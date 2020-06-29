Golden State Killer 6.29.2020

Today in Sacramento, the so-called Golden State Killer is expected to enter a guilty plea for a series of assaults and murders in the 70’s and 80’s.

Police believe 74-year-old Joseph James Deangelo Jr. may have committed as many as 62 rapes, 13 murders and 13 kidnappings in five California counties.

The case to be heard today at a Sacramento state university ballroom. It’s being used as a courtroom to provide for social distancing. The death penalty is not a possibility.

Governor Gavin Newsome previously issued a moratorium on execution in the state.