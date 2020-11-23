Gorilla Dies At The San Francisco Zoo 11.23.2020

The San Francisco zoo says Zura the gorilla died Friday after a long-term digestive illness. Zura was a 39-year-old western lowland gorilla.

She arrived in San Francisco in 1982 from the Columbus zoo, where her grandmother was Colo.

Colo was the first gorilla in the world to be born in captivity. She died in 2017.

Tanya Peterson is CEO of the San Francisco Zoological Society. She says Zura will be missed. She says, she “had a beautiful, distinctive face and a one-of-a-kind personality.’

