Grand Jury 3.18.2021

Still no response from the grand jury to the Paso Robles school district’s response to Paso Robles School District, A Cautionary Tale.

Although Paso Robles school superintendent Curt Dubost told those attending school board meetings that there was no malfeasance during the Chris Williams administration, the grand jury found more than a dozen improprieties.

The district was required to respond to the grand jury’s findings enumerating a plethora of improprieties. Next, the grand jury will respond to the districts response.

Meanwhile, the dark secrets which led to the termination and resignation of dozens of school district employees remain hidden, and the administrators who enthusiastically served Chris Williams while he fleeced the district, are now serving superintendent Curt Dubost.

The good news, the students are beginning to return to school.