Atascadero Embezzler 3.18.2021

An Atascadero women gets ten years in prison for embezzlement from a north county construction company for whom she worked. 43-year-old Joy Wilde embezzled more than $877 thousand dollars from her employer over several years. She was employed as a bookkeeper and office manager for G. Weimann Construction.

District attorney Dan Dow said, “Embezzlement crimes are significant at several levels. In addition to the financial devastation that large-scale thefts can wreak on a business, is the very personal impact realized when a long-term employee in a position of confidence violates that trust. The office takes these cases seriously and will continue to prosecute them aggressively.”

Wilde told her family that her employer was giving her bonuses for her excellent work. Now, she’s going to prison for ten years and four months for embezzlement, forgery and related charges.