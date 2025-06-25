Paso Announces Completion of Grazing in Salinas River Corridor 6.25.2025

Press Release Grazing Complete in Salinas River Corridor 2025

The city of Paso Robles has announced the completion of targeted grazing operations within the Salins river corridor.

The city says the Goat Girls LLC grazed a total of 84 acres along the east and west sides of the Salinas river within city limits, and an additional 7 acres on the Fern Canyon Firebreak west of the city. The city says this fuel reduction effort has already proven effective.

Already, two fires have started in untreated areas in the riverbed, and they burned into grazed fire breaks, which allowed firefighters to quickly contain them before they could grow or escape the corridor, the city says.

The city of Paso Robles extends its sincere thanks to the Goat Girls LLC for their professional grazing services.