Grand Jury Report on Paso Robles School District 12.04.2020

PR School District – A Cautionary Tale

Two weeks ago, the San Luis Obispo county grand jury issued a 28-page report documenting failures in leadership and mismanagement leading to a financial crisis. They called it, ‘Paso Robles School District; A Cautionary Tale’. The report coming just a few months after superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost said, “no malfeasance.”

The resistance by current board members to investigate the wrong doing and denials by administrators consistently thwarted efforts to discover the truth. The question now, will anything ever be done about the mismanagement by Chris Williams and his school board and the cover-up by the current school board and administration.

Chris Bausch requested that the current board hold a meeting to discuss the grand jury report, but that was denied by president Stephanie Ulibarri. She says the new board can deal with that report. The new board meets December 15th. The entire 28 page grand jury report is available on the superior court website and KPRL’s website.

It may not lead to prosecution, but it makes it clear why the current board worked so hard to prevent the truth from coming out, because some of those board members are responsible. And the report also says the county office of education is to blame for not stepping in and preventing the district from spending nearly all of its budget reserve in three years with Chris Williams as superintendent.