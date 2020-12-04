Monolith 12.04.2020

That mysterious monolith is gone.

The metal object showed up along a hiking trail in stadium park in Atascadero. The monolith was erected on Pine Mountain trail. It stood 10-12 feet tall and had three sides.

Officials don’t know when the object was placed there or by whom. Locals who hike that trail on a regular basis say it was a recent addition.

But now it’s gone. Video captured by city officials shows five young men from southern California coming to Atascadero to remove the monolith.

You may be familiar with the discovery of a similar monolith last month in Utah. It later disappeared. Some unknown persons removed it.

Same thing occurred in Atascadero.