Other Stories This Friday 12.04.2020

The Lucia Mar unified school district in Arroyo Grande pays $1.25 million because a wrestling coach sexually assaulted several young girls during his employment at Nipomo high school.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in dense fog early yesterday morning. The driver was a psychiatrist on his way to Atascadero state hospital. He called the CHP when he reached the hospital to report he hit something. That’s when he learned he’d struck and killed a homeless person on 101 near Los Osos Valley road in San Luis.

Then yesterday afternoon, a bicyclist from Grover Beach was killed after being hit by a car around 2:22 in the southbound lanes of highway 101 south of Halcyon road. The CHP says the cyclist was trying to cross the southbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by an oncoming car. The driver of the vehicle pulled over and was cooperative with the investigation. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet.