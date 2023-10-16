Great CA Shakeout Earthquake Drill This Week 10.16.2023

California’s Annual “Shakeout” drill will be taking place this week on October 19th.

The city of Paso Robles says all residents, businesses, and communities in the area are encouraged to participate. The annual event is held every third Thursday of October. During the self-led drill, all participants practice how to “drop, cover, and hold on.” The steps are a safe response to an earthquake. Participants for the event include schools, businesses, local and state government agencies, and many other groups.

Individuals and organizations who wish to take part in the drill can register at, shakeout.org, to receive regular information on how to plan their drills and become better prepared for earthquakes and other disasters.