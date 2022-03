Union grocery store workers may go out on strike. More than 1,500 grocery store workers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties among 47 thousand over-all who may walk out.

Their union voting overwhelmingly to authorize walking out on strike against Ralphs, Albertsons Von’s and Pavilions.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union represents grocery workers from Atascadero to Santa Barbara.

Ralph’s says their stores will remain open, and bargaining will continue tomorrow.