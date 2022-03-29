Bixby Creek Bridge 03.29.2022

The Bixby bridge on highway one in Big Sur will be closing in the overnight hours through this coming Thursday March 31st.

That was scheduled to begin last night, but was delayed because of the rain. So, it begins tonight.

The closures will go in effect at ten, and continue until six in the morning. The work schedule, however, depends on the weather. Wind or rain may delay it.

Kevin Drabinski of Caltrans says the work is scheduled at night to “minimize disruptions to travelers on the complete run of the Big Sur coast.”