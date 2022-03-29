Inmate Escapee 03.29.2022

An inmate who escaped from the Santa Barbara county jail has been captured in San Luis Obispo.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara county sheriff’s office says Joshua Camarillo Sanchez was arrested by detectives around 10:30 Monday night on the 1000 block of Olive street in San Luis Obispo. They suspect, he may have been trying to hide among homeless who live in San Luis.

The search for the 23-year-old violent escapee began Sunday night after authorities say he escaped from the main jail in Santa Barbara around 7:00.

According to court records, Sanchez was arrested in January of last year on multiple charges, including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

The sheriff’s office say more information on his re-arrest will be released later this morning.