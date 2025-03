A groundbreaking ceremony for the Sherwood park pickleball court construction was scheduled yesterday for 1 pm.

However, due to the rainy weather, the city announced the groundbreaking ceremony will be rescheduled. A new date has been scheduled for March 26th.

Construction at Sherwood park includes seven new lighted public pickleball courts, a new picnic, shade, and barbeque area, new restrooms, and a large parking lot.