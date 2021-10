Halloween weekend in the north county.

This year, Halloween falls on Sunday, but there will be trick or treating on Estrada in downtown Atascadero Sunday afternoon.

Atascadero city manager Rachelle Rickard says there’s also a Spooktacular house you can visit through this weekend on Cortez avenue off Curbaril.

7220 Cortez avenue off Curbaril in Atascadero. It’s on the east side before you get to the railroad crossing.