Harassment Against Hill Settlement Awarded 11.23.2020

A former county employee who worked for supervisor Adam Hill is awarded a settlement of more than $40,000 from the county.

The employee was not identified, but she was hired to be supervisor Hill’s assistant after she began a personal relationship with him.

The woman ended the relationship, but says Hill continued to make advances, including touching her inappropriately. She alleged that she had post traumatic stress because of gross things that supervisor Hill did to her. So, the county settled with her by awarding her $40,000.

Meanwhile, supervisor Bruce Gibson also has an ongoing relationship with his assistant. Gibson says that his working relationship is not inappropriate.